Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Seasonably cool for the start of the weekend, after a chilly start with most in the 20s we did manage to get into the upper 40s and low 50s with all that sunshine and less wind which made it feel that much nicer! Seasonable temperatures expected for Easter Sunday, along with dry conditions.

Big ridge of high pressure now sprawling from the northeast through the Great Lakes will stick around and give us mostly sunny skies for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will be a touch milder into the afternoon with highs mainly in the mid 50s.

This high pressure will slowly begin to shift to the east coast, this will allow for a southwesterly flow to begin into early next week. That is where the real warm stuff is, initially Monday temperatures will warm into the 60s, by Tuesday and Wednesday into the low 70s and by the end of the week we do expect highs to range in the upper 70s to low, perhaps even mid 80s!

I added the temperature pallet to the futurecast to show where the warmth is over the coming days. Expect a chilly start to the day on Sunday, but with nothing but sunshine through the afternoon highs will quickly reach the low to mid 50s!

On Monday we do expect more of the same, however, our flow will begin to shift to the west southwest which is a warmer flow of air for us. This will not only continue to keep our sunshine, but also boost our temperatures a bit into the 60s!

The real warm stuff in the middle of the country with highs on Monday in the mid to upper 70s will be approaching the northeast as we head into the end of next week. Hope you are ready for a taste of summer, it will likely feel like summer with highs in the low to mid 80s by Friday! But baby steps first, we will likely crack 70 on Tuesday and only go up from there!

More sunshine with a few clouds for Wednesday, will turn a bit breezy with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows will become quite warm with most nights only falling into the low to mid 50s. More sunshine and less wind for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s. We look to hold in the upper 70s and low 80s to start next weekend with partly sunny skies expected for Saturday. Have a great night! -Rob