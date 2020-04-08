4/8/20: Few Breaks of Afternoon Sunshine

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Wednesday! It was a warm afternoon with plenty of sunshine for Tuesday, however, today we will remain mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine with temperatures still on the mild side, warming to the low to mid 50’s. Of course, just a touch cooler in the Adirondacks with highs mainly in the 40’s this afternoon.

Surface analysis showing an area of low pressure passing to our south this morning which is supplying us with showers and drizzle to start this Wednesday morning.

A brief area of high pressure will move overhead late today and overnight which will help to give us partly clear skies through the overnight. This will be short lived however, as we are watching an area of energy that will be dropping out of Canada for Thursday which will bring another round of showers, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

For today, as I mentioned, it will average out to be mostly cloudy, however, through the afternoon some will be lucky and we should see a few breaks of sunshine trying to peak through the clouds.

Watch for a late day popup shower later this afternoon and early evening before we begin to clear out later this evening and overnight.

After a few hours of dry and partly clear skies tonight another round of rain moves in by Thursday morning and this will set the stage for a rather wet and cooler afternoon.

Cooler weather as we round out the week and head into the weekend, however, we do look to return back to sunshine for Saturday and Sunday before more unsettled weather returns for next week. Have a great day! -Rob