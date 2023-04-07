Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It certainly was a cooler and breezy afternoon with temperatures spending much of the afternoon in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds did creep in this afternoon, but they should clear out overnight, which will bring in cooler temperatures overnight to kick off the weekend!

Big ridge of high pressure will be slowly building in through the weekend. This will bring less wind beginning overnight tonight and continue into Saturday. This will also bring in a good deal of sunshine that will stick around through the entire Holiday Weekend.

High pressure will slowly start to shift off the east coast on Monday. This will provide a southwesterly flow to develop. This means temperatures beginning on Monday will be on the mild side and we get downright warm by the middle of the week. The chances for rain through the week will be near zero, with likely no rain arriving to the Capital Region until maybe late next weekend.

Futurecast shows the sunshine for the start of the weekend as high pressure drifts further to the east. Temperatures should be a touch milder with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

High pressure will be directly overhead on Sunday. This will bring more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures, but expect a very seasonable feel to the air for Easter Sunday with highs in the mid 50s for many.

The warmth commences next week, temperatures on Monday will warm into the mid 60s with more sunshine, and it gets even warmer than that by Tuesday with highs near 70. We will hold near 70 with a few more clouds on Wednesday, but with more sunshine and a bit more of a southwest flow for Thursday and Friday temperatures should warm to near 80 degrees! It does appear that next weekend a cold front will move through with the chance of a few showers and perhaps a cooldown into the end of next weekend. Have a great weekend! -Rob