The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Showers from yesterday are now moving off the coast of New England. Cooler and breezy today behind the cold front that brought those raindrops.

Highs peak in the low 50’s – only slightly below average for this time of year. But with gusts pushing 35 miles per hour this afternoon, it’ll be a brisk feel to the day.

The combination of winds and low humidity will make for elevated fire risk. A Red Flag Warning is up for the areas highlighted below. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as fires could get out of hand quickly.

Winds die down tonight. Coupled with mostly clear skies, it will get awfully chilly out there – most in the 20’s, but some in the teens to start off Saturday.

Tomorrow we’re back in the low 50’s but with more sun and less of a breeze. Perhaps a more comfortable feel as a result.

Easter Sunday looks great as well. After another cool start, we’re into the mid 50’s for afternoon highs. Mostly sunny skies – great for the holiday!

Monday is warm – in the mid 60’s. And we’re even warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday, in the 70’s!

By Thursday, we’ll be feeling more like early summer than mid-April. High in the 80’s are average for June! An early taste of toasty days to come.