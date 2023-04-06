The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:

It was gloomy out there today – but temperatures still surged into the mid 60’s before a cold front pushed through the area.

With the front in the region, a few showers will linger into the early evening. But after sundown, they will begin to fizzle. We should be partly cloudy for much of the overnight.

Temperatures stay pretty mild, with low 40’s by Friday morning for Albany and surrounding towns. Those in the hills and mountains will dip into the 30’s.

Tomorrow is relatively cool and blustery in the wake of that front and as high pressure tries to build in from the west. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50’s.

With gusts up to 35 miles per hour and dry air, there is an elevated concern for fire weather conditions. Any fires that develop could get out of hand quickly. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

The breeze eases up as we go into the weekend. Expect a chilly start to Sunday – low to mid 20’s will put some pep in your step! But we’re back to low 50’s for the afternoon. Easter Sunday looks incredible – another cold start, but upper 50’s and lots of sun to round out the day.

The days keep getting warmer and warmer as the week goes on… 60’s on Monday, 70’s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and all the way to 80 on Thursday! Break out the shorts and t-shirts!