4/4/20: A Few Breaks of Sunshine to Start the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Saturday! We will continue to dry out this afternoon from the showers we had yesterday and even last night. As drier air continues to work in we will even see a few breaks of sunshine and that will help our temperatures climb into the 50’s to near 60 later this afternoon!

Storm system from the coast continues to slowly pull away this morning, however, some leftover moisture and energy is still rotating through so we can’t completely rule out a stray shower or two this morning.

Drier air will begin working in from the northeast and this will help to promote a few breaks of afternoon sunshine while also warming us up into the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees. A typical early spring afternoon. High pressure will make a brief visit to the northeast today and tonight, however, a weakening storm system to the west will begin to push closer for Sunday.

This will bring an increased amount of cloud cover for Sunday afternoon and perhaps a stray shower or two later in the day. The way it looks right now, it should dry up and most of us will enjoy another dry and mild afternoon. For today, we will begin with clouds this morning, again with the slight chance for a stray shower or two, however, we will continue to draw in drier air and this will promote a few sunny breaks this afternoon and early evening.

Sunday morning looks to begin cloudy, with perhaps a few clear breaks early. However, we look to remain mostly cloudy, but dry, through much of the afternoon.

As I mentioned a cold front from the west will be making an approach late in the day on Sunday, this would help to promote a few scattered showers for some, but the guidance continues to suggest a mostly dry solution for the majority of the area.

High pressure builds back in for Monday for some more in the way of sunshine before we yet again turn cloudy Tuesday… Looking unsettled for the middle to end of next week with temperatures by the end of the week turning cooler, below normal, for this time of year with highs in the 40’s with scattered showers and breezy conditions. Have a great weekend! -Rob