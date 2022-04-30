The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

We’ve got a spectacular run of weekend weather lined up for you, get out and enjoy! A ridge of high pressure is firmly in place over top of our area, keeping us clear and finally bringing some relief from the wind. All the sun will help us recover from a chilly start – all the way to the low 60’s by this afternoon. A ligh breeze out of the north could develop after lunchtime, but it won’t be anything compared to what we went through over the past couple days.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds allow us to dip back down into the mid 30’s for most, and just below freezing for some in the Adirondacks. The growing season technically begins tomorrow (May 1st!), so you’ll need to watch for morning frost and freeze conditions if you’ve gotten a head start on the garden… we recommend playing it safe with your plants and giving it a couple more weeks.

The afternoon will be spectacular, though, and the perfect way to kick off the new month. More sunshine can constantly calm winds will get us well into the upper 70’s! Make the most of it, because Monday is looking cooler with showers.

Tuesday will be dry, but with more clouds. Another rain chance comes Wednesday, before we clear out for Thursday and Friday.