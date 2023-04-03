Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Great early spring afternoon today with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, but that wind was a bit gusty with many seeing gusts 30-35 mph. A cold front sinking southward will be bringing not only showers, but less wind as we go overnight tonight into Tuesday morning.

This frontal boundary will sink southward overnight and essentially stall just south of the region on Tuesday. This will setup quite the temperatures gradient from north to south, with highs in the 40s to the north, closer to 60 south of Albany.

Storm system out west will be tracking across the country over the coming days. This will bring the potential for severe weather in the middle of the country. However, as it moves closer to the northeast it will weaken but the chance for s few thunderstorms on Thursday will be possible.

Tuesday will likely begin with scattered showers, temperatures though wont be too bad with most starting the day in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The steady rain will eventually shift to the north into the mid-morning hours. However, we will keep the clouds and can’t rule out scattered showers through the afternoon and evening into the evening. Temperatures will be cooler than Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s, a bit more seasonable for early April.

Wednesday will once again be mostly cloudy, with a wind from the southeast ahead of a warm front temperatures will likely remain on the cooler side with highs mainly in the 40s and low 50s. The warm air will be trapped west of the Catskills, we can’t rule out a few showers on Wednesday either.

Thursday we will be warmer with highs in the low to ,mid 60s, a few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Cooler for Friday and Saturday with more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Easter Sunday continues with the sunshine and temperatures warm near 60. Back to the mid 60s by next Monday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob