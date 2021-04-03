4/3/21:Clouds then Partly Sunny Skies for Easter

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A nice sun-filled afternoon to start the weekend will give way to increasing clouds overnight and a mostly cloudy start to your Easter Sunday. However, it does look likely that we become partly sunny through the afternoon and temperatures will warm into the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

We have a weak disturbance that will be passing south from the Upper Great Lakes overnight into Sunday morning. While it looks like there is rain with this feature on radar, a lot of that is not reaching the ground as the air is just too dry. However, we can’t completely rule out a stray shower overnight or early Sunday morning, especially south and west of Albany.

Beyond Sunday things look to become rather quiet as we look towards the middle of the upcoming week. Almost every day will feature partly sunny skies and slightly moderating temperatures, by the middle of the week we could be flirting with the low 60’s. However, there will still be a pesky upper level feature off shore and another feature dropping in from Southern Canada. The way it looks right now is we will be playing the old squeeze play and will remain between these two features, which would bring us partly sunny skies. There are some indications that the disturbance over the ocean may try to back in mid to late week and that would provide us with increased cloud cover, before the disturbance to the west finally moves through next weekend with showers likely late on Friday and into the day on Saturday. Check back for updates over the coming days as the models slowly get a better grasp on this setup. Otherwise, have a very Happy Easter! -Rob