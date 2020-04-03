4/3/20: More Showers for Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Friday! We made it close to 60 yesterday afternoon, despite the clouds. Today we will remain just slightly cooler, but near average with cloudy skies and showers through the afternoon.

A big ocean storm continues to slowly back in from the east and this will provide an unsettled afternoon with scattered showers and cloudy skies. We will also be dealing with a little gusty wind mainly from the north with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

High pressure will push in from the west late tonight and drier air will move in from the northeast at the same time. This will provide a more pleasant afternoon for Saturday with some sunshine and milder temperatures.

Futurecast showing the threat for showers continues this morning through the morning hours.

We may try to dry out this afternoon, however, we will still be seeing a few isolated to scattered showers. Not everyone will see rain this afternoon, but if you must go out, be sure to have the umbrella handy.

As I mentioned, we should see some sunshine for Saturday with highs back near 60. Near 60 again for Sunday, however, it does appear there will be slightly more cloud cover with a very slim chance for a late day shower, mainly north of Albany. Dry start to next week, but we look to turn unsettled once again by the middle of the week, highs still running slightly above normal through next Thursday. Have a great weekend! -Rob