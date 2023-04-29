The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Steadier rain this morning, backing off a bit after lunchtime. But it’s not like we clear out, with clouds and spotty light rain showers around.

Between the clouds, rain, and a cool breeze coming off the ocean, we really struggle to warm. Highs only in the low 50’s.

Tomorrow is almost the opposite – while the morning features only stray showers or light drizzle, heavier rain arrives late afternoon, continuing overnight into Monday morning.

More showers around on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday features lower rain chances – maybe mostly dry! But still cloudy.