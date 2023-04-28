The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Here it comes! We’ve turned cloudy ahead of the first of many rounds of rain lined up for the week ahead. Showers spread across much of the area by midnight tonight. Lows down to the low 40’s by Saturday morning.

Widespread, steady rain continues through the first half of the day. In the afternoon, the rain back off a little bit. We don’t really clear out, keeping a couple scattered showers around… but less of a washout later on.

Between the clouds, rain, and a cool wind off the Atlantic Ocean, temperatures struggle to warm very much at all. Highs only around 50 in the valleys. 40’s in the hills.

Those on and off showers/sprinkles continue into Sunday. Then, in the evening, another round of heavier rain moves in and takes us through Monday morning.

Between these first two rounds, at least an inch or rainfall is expected area-wide. Some, especially in the Catskills, Lake George Region, and Vermont, will see 2-3 inches through this period!

Some dry time later on Monday, with highs near 60 and breezy conditions. But we’re right back to 50’s and daily shower chances for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Friday still looks cloudy, but mainly dry – surely a welcome change in many of our minds after all the rain! Highs near 60.