4/28/20: Partly sunny & Milder this afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Tuesday! A much nicer day is in store for us today and we should see partly sunny skies and temperatures back into the mid to upper 50’s to near 60. Get out and enjoy it if you can because rain moves back in by Wednesday night.

Our storm system from yesterday is still slowly moving away, behind it a brief area of high pressure will bring drier air with a few breaks of sunshine this afternoon. There is an area of showers through Ohio and Indiana, that will dive south and miss us here in the northeast.

Futurecast may be a bit optimistic on just how much sunshine we see this afternoon, but I do believe we will see a mix of sun and clouds.

Our next system now taking shape out west, this will move through the Great Lakes. Initially it will bring a warm front through for Wednesday afternoon and evening which will increase the cloud cover and could spark a few scattered showers.

Because of the track of this storm we will be on the warm side. Temperatures through the end of the week actually look to average out close to seasonable levels. However, it will have the ability to pull in a significant amount of moisture from the Atlantic, looking like quite the soaker later in the day Thursday and into Friday. This will be a slow moving system that will bring a cold front through by early afternoon Friday which perhaps may bring the threat for a rumble of thunder. The way it looks right now the weekend should clear out for some sunshine with a slight threat for a shower late in the day on Sunday with highs in the 60’s to near 70! Have a great day! -Rob