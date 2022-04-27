Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Breezy and cool day across the region with temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal for afternoon highs. Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 20s in the outlying areas and near freezing for most everyone else, however, with a gusty wind continuing it till feel much cooler into Thursday morning.

High pressure building in from the Great Lakes will provide partly sunny skies for the next few days, but the overall flow of air will be rather chilly for late April with highs still running about 10-15 degrees below normal to close out the month of April.

With sunshine for both Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be slightly warmer than this afternoon with highs mainly in the low to mid 50s both days, however, the winds will remain on the gusty side with gusts to 40mph likely Thursday and gusts approaching 35mph on Friday.





A warm front will begin to lift towards the Great Lakes and Northeast as we approach the weekend, this will allow milder, but more seasonable air to stream into the northeast by the end of the weekend, temperatures will likely make it into the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine!

We do turn mostly cloudy with showers on Monday as another boundary tries to make its way through the Capital Region. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 50s to near 60, but behind that feature temperatures will spike for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs approaching normal levels into the upper 60s to near 70. Have a great rest of your week! -Cap, Tim & Rob