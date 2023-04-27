The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

Skies cleared a fair bit this afternoon, and it turned into a really nice late-April day. With a bit of high pressure coming in from the west, we’ll stay mainly clear tonight.

Coupled with calm winds, we should get pretty cool overnight. Expect mid to upper 30’s in the Capital District, with upper 20’s possible up north.

A weather system now over the Southeast tracks towards us, causing us to turn cloudy later on Friday out in front of it.

Temperatures will still be able to hit the mid 60’s in most spots by the time it’s all said and done. Even the Catskills and Adirondacks will peak in the upper 50’s – a nice feel in the mountains, even with the gathering clouds.

Clouds give way to rain for much of the day Saturday. With a cool flow of air off the Atlantic Ocean, temperatures feel more like late March than almost May…

Highs peak barely at 50 in the valleys. In the hilltowns and mountains, many will only reach the mid 40’s!

There ought to be a bit of a lull in the rain Sunday morning – perhaps a little drizzly, but steadier showers do not return until Sunday afternoon. Rain, at times heavy, then sticks around through Monday morning. The rest of that day looks milder but breezy.

More showers around through the remainder of the work week. Keep an umbrella handy!