4/27/20: Cool & Damp for Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Monday! We are going to continue to deal with showers and a cold northerly wind through the afternoon today. Highs will be well below normal, mainly in the 40’s however, some won’t get out of the upper 30’s this afternoon.

Surface low pressure continue to pull away, it is now off the east coast and while we may see a brief lull in the precipitation this morning more moisture is to our west that will pivot through this afternoon as low pressure continue to pull away.

This morning we will still see rain, mainly in the valley’s, with snow showers continuing for the higher elevations mainly over 1,000 feet.

By the afternoon we will still be dealing with scattered rain showers. While most will change back over to rain, there will still be a few snow showers in the higher elevations of Southern Vermont, Northern Berkshires, Catskills and the Adirondacks.

The showery activity continues through this evening.

High pressure is building in from the Midwest this will begin to work in tonight into the day on Tuesday. This will allow skies to begin to clear and perhaps see some sunshine through Tuesday afternoon.

Get out there and soak up any sunshine we see on Tuesday as it does appear we will be dealing with more clouds again on Wednesday with more rain showers for both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures during this period will turn milder and closer to average an the way it looks right now, next weekend is looking like a gem, sunshine and temperatures warming to near 70! Have a great day! -Rob