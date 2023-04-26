Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

Cold front moving through the region this evening is bringing a few showers and even a rumble of thunder for some. Temperatures will quickly drop with this rain about 5 to 10 degrees, then we turn partly clear overnight with the chance for patchy fog by Thursday morning.

High pressure building in from the west will be with us for Thursday and Friday which means more sunshine for us on Thursday with temperatures in the low 60s! We make it into the low to mid 60s on Friday with clouds increasing and the chance for rain by Friday night.

Rain really arrives on Saturday as our next storm system which is now in the southwest will be arriving with rain and much cooler temperatures for Saturday afternoon.

Thursday morning will start with some clouds and patchy fog. It will be another cool morning, but not as frosty as this morning was, expect temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Skies turn partly to mostly sunny Thursday afternoon as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will respond and warm into the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be the reverse from Thursday, the day will likely start with sunshine, temperatures in the mid 30s, so again, patchy frost and patchy fog will be possible.

Clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon and evening. Futurecast shows a few showers to the west by the evening, while this is possible we think we will remain dry during the daytime hours. Rain will be arriving Friday night and into Saturday.

Widespread showers and periods of rain for Saturday. This will keep our temperatures on the very cool side for late April with highs likely in the 40s and low 50s.

We get into some dry time for Sunday before another round of showers moves in by Sunday afternoon and evening. This will start another stretch of rather unsettled weather with cooler temperatures into the middle of next week. Chances for showers will be present through the end of next week. Have a great night! Cap, Rob & Matt