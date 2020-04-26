4/26/20: Rain Showers to end the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Sunday! Unfortunately the sunshine and mild temperatures from Saturday will be replaced by showers and cooler temperatures this afternoon. Many of us only going to see highs in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s as we expect temperatures to hold fairly steady during the day today.

A storm system to our south moving through the Ohio Valley this morning is the culprit for our wet weather this afternoon as it continues to track to our south.

By this afternoon we will expect to see periods of rain, could see a few pockets of heavy rain at times before diminishing back to a few scattered showers late this afternoon and evening.

As I mentioned as drier air tries to work in through late afternoon and early evening our heaviest rain will shift north and much of the Capital Region will be left with scattered showers.

Overnight tonight colder air will begin to work in as the winds start to shift more to the northeast. Expect the rain to transition to snow showers in the mountains, especially over 1500 feet tonight. This will lead to minor accumulations.

No accumulations are expected in the Valley’s however, the Greens, Adirondacks and the Catskills could pick up several inches by Monday morning.

Showery weather continues on Monday afternoon with cool temperatures in the 40’s, some sunshine on Tuesday before more showers and rain arrive on Wednesday night and Thursday that look to linger into Friday. The way it looks right now our temperatures will moderate into the low 60’s by the end of the week with perhaps some sunshine by Saturday of next weekend. Have a great day! -Rob