Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another cool, unsettled afternoon today with scattered light showers and drizzle, mostly cloudy skies and not a lot of wind. Skies will turn partly to mostly clear overnight as the showers dissipate and temperatures will turn chilly with lows falling into the low to mid 30s!

We will be watching a more potent area of low pressure moving through on Wednesday. This will bring more clouds and a better chance at more widespread showers and rain for the afternoon and evening.

High pressure from central Canada will be dropping in for Thursday and Friday. This will bring drier air and some sunshine with slightly milder temperatures for the end of the week.

This drier and more seasonable air will be short lived as an area of low pressure from the west will be tracking our way for the weekend. This will likely bring a few showers on Saturday, then we will get a bit of a break for Sunday before more widespread rain moves in on Monday.

Wednesday will start out dry with skies becoming mostly cloudy, it will be chilly with temperatures starting in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Skies turn mostly cloudy into the afternoon and the threat for showers will be in the increase into the early afternoon. The showers and rain will continue into the evening hours with the threat for thunder, and even some small hail into the early evening. Temperatures will once again be below average with most in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure begins to build in behind this system for Thursday this will bring us party to mostly sunny skies for Thursday afternoon and temperatures warming into the upper 50s and low 60s, a little closer to average.

We will keep some sunshine on Friday, but clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be similar to Thursday with most areas reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday will feature a few showers, temperatures still near 60 degrees, holding near 60 for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, maybe a shower in the afternoon or evening. We turn downright wet for Monday with temperatures on the cool side in the mid 50s, we hold in the mid 50s with showers by Tuesday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob