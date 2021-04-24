4/24/21: Showers to end the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A beautiful start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. It was a bit gusty at times, but that wind should subside as we progress through the overnight and we continue to see increasing clouds. These clouds are ahead of a system that will be providing scattered rain showers overnight into Sunday morning.

It is not appearing to be a washout on Sunday. It looks like we will see a period of showers through about 10 or 11am and then several hours of dry time with perhaps a few breaks of sunshine too!

The heaviest of the rain will stay south, the reason for this is a northern system moving through the Great Lakes, this will likely kick the main southern system out to sea and many of us will see minimal amounts of rainfall ranging from a few hundredths to perhaps 2/10″ of rain.

There will be a cold front swinging through for the second half of Sunday. This may spark another round of scattered showers between 2-8pm. Right now it does not appear that rain the second half of the day will be widespread, instead more of the scattered variety.

High pressure looks to build in for Monday and Tuesday so a return to partly to mostly sunny skies is looking very likely. However, a warm front will be pushing through Tuesday, so a few more clouds and perhaps a late day shower. This warm front may back southward as a “backdoor” cold front Wednesday into Thursday. If it makes it here, temperatures for later in the week will be much cooler. For now we are taking a blend of the global models and going middle ground with temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s with clouds and perhaps a few showers from time to time. Rain and showers look likely Friday as a cold front moves through and cools us back close to 60 by the start of next weekend. Have a great Sunday! -Rob