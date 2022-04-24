The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Cloudy skies kept us warm overnight – temperatures only dropped into the mid 40’s for valley locations, and only into the upper 30’s for the hills and mountains.

Winds will shift this afternoon, and begin coming out of the south. This, coupled with breaks of sun later in the day, will help us cruise to afternoon high temperatures in the low 60’s.

We’ll never completely clear out though. Staying partly cloudy tonight again keeps us from a chilly start to Monday. Expect lows in the mid 40’s for Albany and surrounding towns.

Monday looks swell, with partly sunny conditions and a bit of a breeze out of the south. Temps will be a touch warmer – in the mid to upper 60’s for most. Enjoy!

Tuesday will start off with some morning showers, then we begin a bit of a cool stretch. Highs will be around 60 in the afternoon.

Temperatures only get to around 50 on Wednesday. Thursday will feature a chilly start – around freezing in Albany, but upper 20’s in most outlying areas.

Not to worry, we’ll see more mild air by the end of the week. Friday looks nice & sunny with highs back up into the upper 50’s. We’re back to 60 by Saturday.