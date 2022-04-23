The latest StormTracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Sunshine this morning gives way to clouds by midday, then showers in the mid to late afternoon. High temperatures will end up right around 60 degrees.

Showers will end tonight, and temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees in the Capital District by Sunday morning. The higher terrain could see lows in the low to mid 30’s. Clouds stick around for the morning, but some afternoon sun will help us warm to the mid 60’s by the time its all said and done.

Monday looks even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60’s. It will be breezy at times, with more clouds later in the day. The clouds give way to rain again that evening and through most of the day Tuesday. Temps will begin to trend downwards, with a high of only 60 on Tuesday.

Wednesday is even cooler. Clouds and leftover showers will lead to highs in the low 50’s. Temps begin to recover with drier weather towards the end of the week, though – back up to around 60 on Friday.