The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

More clouds than sun today, with temperatures running a bit cooler than yesterday. Most peak in the mid to upper 60’s. Blustery at times, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Clouds give way to widespread rain overnight as a cold front pushes through the region. Temperatures fall into the upper 40’s by Sunday morning.

On and off showers continue through the day Sunday. Expect cooler temps behind the front – only in the 50’s!

Isolated showers linger into the start of the work week, with similarly cool temperatures – near 40 in the mornings, mid 50’s in the afternoon.

Clouds remain towards the tail end of the work week, but temperatures slowly climb back towards seasonable levels – mid 60’s on Thursday and Friday afternoon.