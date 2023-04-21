Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful weather today with plenty of sunshine, a bit of a breeze and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80! We are going to lose the sunshine to start the weekend, but keep the breeze and mild weather.

A strong southeast wind will continue to develop overnight tonight and into Saturday. This will provide an ocean influence in our weather for Saturday, that means we expect more clouds than sun, especially into Western New England, and temperatures will be a bit cooler, again, especially in Western New England. At the same time a strong cold front will be approaching from the west, but we do not expect any rain from this until Saturday night.

Behind this cold front we unfortunately will turn unsettled and cool for the second half of the weekend and into next week as an upper level low will be parked over the northeast.

Futurecast shows the clouds in place for everyone Saturday morning, temperatures will be mild with most starting the day in the 40s to mid 50s.

During the afternoon it does look likely that those into Eastern New York and west of the Hudson Valley will break out into some sunshine while those in Western New England remain in the clouds. Those that see sunshine will warm into the 60s to low 70s, and if we see more sunshine than expected highs could be a bit warmer.

Heavy rain moves in Saturday night into Sunday along a strong cold front. This could be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder late Saturday night as the front moves through.

Showers continue into Sunday morning, we may see some breaks of sunshine through Sunday afternoon, but that may help to destabilize things a bit and could bring about a few scattered showers through Sunday evening. Temperatures will be cooler with most only in the low to mid 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will remain unsettled with scattered rain showers likely both day, otherwise expect cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. We try to dry out a bit on Wednesday, but we keep the clouds. It may not be until Thursday and Friday of next week that we see skies turning partly sunny and temperatures try to rebound into the low 60s. Have a great weekend! -Rob