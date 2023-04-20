The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Back to seasonable temperatures today! Albany hit a high of 65 degrees, ever so slightly above average. On the whole, it has been a warm April, with 14 days above average and only 6 below. It’s also been rather dry, with rainfall totals running eight tenths of an inch below average.

High pressure in place to our northeast kept us mostly clear. But a big weather system anchored over the upper Midwest is poised to bring some more unsettled conditions.

First, warm air surges up from the Southeast, setting up a mild start to the day Friday – most only drop into the mid 40’s.

We cruise to afternoon highs right around the 80 degree mark. Mainly dry with partly sunny conditions.

During the day Saturday, winds off the Atlantic could bring some low clouds to the area. We have adjusted our forecast to reflect this, and now expect a bit of a cooler and gloomier day – especially to the east of Albany, into Massachusetts. Heavier rain then arrives late Saturday and into the day Sunday.

Spottier showers will persist into Monday and Tuesday. Much of the work week looks cloudy, with limited sunshine and highs in the 50’s.

Thursday features a bit more sun, with highs in the low 60’s. Then clouds and more 50’s to round out the extended outlook below.