The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The cold front that powered last night’s rain and wind is well past us. High pressure moving in from the west is bringing clear skies, but it will still be much chillier than Saturday… and still at least a bit breezy!

High temperatures Sunday afternoon only hit the mid 40’s for most, with some in the Catskills and Adirondacks struggling to get out of the 30’s!

Not to worry, warm weather fanatics – after a chilly night tonight, Monday afternoon sees temperatures back up to the 60 degree mark, even with more afternoon clouds and showers late in the day, continuing into Tuesday morning.

Through Thursday, we’re unsettled but at least we’re seasonably mild – highs mostly in the 60’s! We clear out and cool down a bit for the end of the week – but with comfortably cool mornings and highs still in the 50’s later on, we don’t expect too many complaints in the weather department. Enjoy!