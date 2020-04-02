4/2/20: Clouds and showers this afternoon and evening

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Thursday! Unfortunately all the sunshine we were able to enjoy yesterday will give way to clouds this afternoon and eventually showers and a few snow showers in the mountains into the evening hours. Temperatures will be close to seasonal levels in the 40’s to near 50.

It’s an interesting setup, an area of low pressure to our east will actually be backing in from the Atlantic and as it does so will spread showers and even a few mountain snow showers through the afternoon and evening hours.

This is going to be a slow progress, so even Friday we are expecting clouds and rain showers through Friday afternoon. However, this will eventually slowly pull away and allow high pressure to build in from the west for a short time which will provide us will some sunshine and milder temperatures to begin the weekend.

So for today, expect some sunshine this morning, clouds by this afternoon.

After noon is when the chance for showers will begin to increase from east to west. Again, even a few snow showers will be possible in the mountains.

The showery activity will continue through the night and into Friday afternoon. However, high pressure will build back in for Saturday which will increase sunshine and our temperatures. We look to remain mild into early next week before the chance for showers returns into the middle of next week. Have a great day! -Rob