The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

What a chilly day! With limited sunshine and a cool wind out of the west northwest, temperatures only ever made it to the 40’s in most locations.

Tonight looks like another cool one – down into the low to mid 30’s with some clearing. But by daybreak Thursday, more clouds will have moved into much of the region.

Along and south of Interstate 90, there could be a few showers along with the clouds during the morning commute.

But they should fade well before lunchtime. Still, expect more clouds than sun throughout the day. Temperatures will climb back into the low 60’s for afternoon highs – more of a seasonable feel for late April.

Friday looks like another taste of summer, with warmth and more sunshine. Temperatures soar into the low 80’s for the Capital District. Even the hills will hit upper 70’s!

Saturday is a bit more unsettled – a mix of sun and cloudy, blustery conditions, and perhaps a late day shower. Still, temperatures stay well above average, with highs in the mid 70’s.

Better shower chances for the start of the work week, with cooler temps, too. Highs back down into the 50’s for Monday and Tuesday.