Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

It certainly was a very cool afternoon across the Capital Region, only making it to 51 degrees in Albany with many remaining in the 40s through the afternoon. We also saw a few stray showers and some drizzle. All of this courtesy of a big upper level low pressure with a cold pocket of air aloft. This will be moving out of here through Wednesday with a drying trend through Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure will build in for Wednesday afternoon, so expect skies to become partly sunny through the afternoon after a mainly cloudy start. Temperatures will also be on the cool side with many starting the day in the 30s!

There is warmth to the south. Temperatures this afternoon in the middle of the country were in the 70s and 80s. This warmth will be heading north by the end of the week and into the start of the weekend.

Clouds will be around to start the day on Wednesday. May want to grab the heavier jacket in the morning, temperatures will be starting in the 30s, could be a few 20s to the north. Skies should become partly to perhaps mostly sunny into the afternoon, it will be a bit breezy, but temperatures should rebound back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

A warm front will be moving through on Thursday. This will bring mostly sunny skies, there is a slight chance of a shower to the north and west Thursday morning. While we remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon we may see some late day sunshine as the warm front pushes to the north. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s.

We turn very warm on Friday with skies turning partly to mostly sunny, temperatures will be back to summer-like warmth with highs in the low 80s.

Rain holds off now for Saturday, so Saturday is looking warm with highs in the upper 70s and a few clouds. Rain looking a bit more likely for Sunday and Monday, so temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs by Tuesday in the mid 50s with partly sunny skies. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob