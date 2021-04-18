4/18/21: Some Sunshine Monday, then more showers

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We continue to feel the influence of an upper level disturbance nearby. This will once again bring some sunshine for Monday, but the risk for afternoon showers will once again be in the forecast.

Another area of energy is set to rotate nearby for Monday afternoon, the best energy looks to remain south so the best chance at a few showers on Monday will actually be about Saratoga Springs south.

Monday looks to start very much the same way as today did with some clouds, however, that will give way to sunshine through the early afternoon.

That sunshine will become self destructive through the afternoon and as that upper level energy swings through we will begin to increase the risk of scattered showers and even perhaps a rumble of thunder.

That activity will continue through the early evening and then move eastward into early Monday night. High pressure will briefly move in for Tuesday, however, a very complex setup is unfolding for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

A cold front will be approaching from the Great Lakes, how far south and east it makes it will determine our temperatures for Tuesday. Right now it appears it will get stuck north and west of Albany, which would provide many with a nice, partly sunny day and temperatures in the 60’s with the exception of the Adirondacks. If it moves a little quicker then our temperatures on Tuesday could be held in the 50’s.

This front will then move northward as a warm front on Wednesday. It looks like things will be moving a little quicker than previously thought, so, looking at mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with afternoon and evening rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will rapidly fall through the evening and if there is any leftover moisture, may end as a little wet snow. Windy and much cooler Thursday with a few flakes flying. Some sunshine and improvements for Friday and Saturday before another round of rain to close out next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob