The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Enjoy the nice weather while we’ve got it today. After a chilly start, lots of sunshine will help us warm quickly into the upper 50’s.

But things will go downhill rather quickly starting this evening. Temps fall head of an approaching storm system, and some of us will experience heavy wet snow overnight! Winter Storm Warnings are going into effect for those highlighted in pink on the map below. Accumulation snow will lead to dangerous travel conditions. In the purple (Mohawk Valley and parts of western New England), enough snow to cause problems is still possible – but totals will be a little lower.

Meanwhile, accumulations are expected to be minimal for those in the Hudson Valley. Take a look at the map below – places like Saratoga, Albany, Hudson ,and Kingston are projected to have overnight lows of only 35 or 36 degrees. Staying just above freezing means wintry mix is favored. Perhaps a slushy coating could develop by Tuesday morning… but you’ll really need to be over 1500 feet in elevation to see all snow.

Let’s go through the timing of this system: Clouds develop by 4 or 5 PM. Rain showers make it to the Catskills and Mid-Hudson around 6 PM. Expect the rain to start in the Capital District around sunset or just afterwards. By 11 PM or Midnight, temps will have fallen and the Adirondacks, Catskills, Mohawk Valley, Greens, Berkshires, and Taconics will have changed over to snow. Those along the Hudson River will still be too warm for wintry mix at this point.

That comes later – in the early morning hours of Tuesday, snowflakes will begin mixing in over the Capital District. Meanwhile, warm air sneaking into the Berkshires will cause them to change over to mix or even plain old rain. This early warm up will limit totals in the area.

By 8 AM, the Capital District will begin to warm a little bit and change back to rain. The same goes for the Greens and Taconics. Snow showers could continue on and off for the Catskills and Adirondacks into the afternoon.

The snow map below shows that those areas will see the highest overall totals. The Catskills and foothills of the Adirondacks could see 4 to 8 inches. Some spots further into Hamilton and Herkimer counties could wind up with 8-12 inches.

Meanwhile, the Mohawk Valley, Rensselaer Plateau, and Taconics, as well as high spots in the Greens and northern Berkshires, will wind up with 1-4 inches. Areas highlighted in white, including much of the Capital District, can expect a slushy coating to an inch.

The rest of Tuesday will also be cool and blustery. A few nicer days are expected later in the week, with sun and highs in the low 60’s on Friday and Saturday. We’ll make it back to Spring before you know it!