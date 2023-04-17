Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Seasonably cooler air arrived this afternoon behind a cold front and some beneficial rain throughout the Capital Region. Drier air moving in overnight, and things will be a bit cooler into Tuesday as well.

An upper level disturbance will be rotating into the northeast on Tuesday. This system is currently bringing Blizzard conditions to Northern Wisconsin. This will keep the clouds around, and also bring in the seasonably chilly air with temperatures holding in the low to mid 50s. We also cannot rule out a stray rain shower or perhaps even a mountain snow shower.

High pressure will begin to move in for Wednesday. This will bring gradually sunny skies through Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will also moderate a bit Wednesday afternoon, but remain seasonably cool. Another quick, but big warmup will be moving in for Thursday and into Saturday.

Futurecast shows skies will once again be mostly cloudy for Tuesday. As the upper level feature rotates overhead we will likely see the chance for scattered showers into the afternoon and early evening. Because of this temperatures will be seasonably cool with highs in the 40s and 50s.

We will see brighter skies on Wednesday, a bit of a breeze into the afternoon and temperatures will warm slightly higher than Tuesday with highs into the mid 50s.

A warm front will be approaching on Thursday. This will bring more clouds and the chance for a shower Thursday morning. Behind this front, temperatures will be surging, into the low 60s for Thursday, but back to the low 80s for Friday. We look to hold in the 70s for Saturday with a few showers, periods of rain for Sunday, a bit cooler with highs into the low 60s. Behind that system we will be seasonably chilly again for Monday with highs into the low 50s with some sunshine. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob