The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Happy Easter Sunday! We are caught between two major weather systems and will stay cool and unsettled as a result.

Expect a brisk feel to the air, with temperatures peaking only in the 40s and a northwest wind that whips up to around 30 miles per hour at times. Sweater weather!

We also expect a few mountain flurries and snow showers to develop, though accumulations will be minimal. For the tri-cities and other valley locations, temps that are well above freezing will probably lead to cold rain sprinkles and showers rather than snow.

We’ll clear out this evening, setting up a very very chilly night. Temperatures will plummet all the way to the low 20s in the Adirondacks, with upper 20s to right around 30 everywhere else.

Sunshine will help us recover very quickly during the day on Monday, with highs back in the 50’s. Clouds will redevelop later in the day, and an approaching system will bring us some wild weather overnight and into the first part of Tuesday.

We will be watching for wintry mix in the valleys, with snow in the hills and mountains. Those in the higher terrain, especially above 2000′ elevation, could well see enough snow to break out the shovels! Meanwhile, most in the valleys will struggle to get even a coating.