The latest Storm Tracker forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



We hope you soaked up the warm & nice weather over the past couple days! This weekend will feel a little less summery.

A slow moving cold front is pushing into the region. It will bring rain on and off for most of the day, with periods of wintry mix possible in the mountains where it will be a little colder.

Temperatures will actually begin falling during the late morning, way ahead of schedule. We go from around 50 at midday, to the mid 40’s at lunchtime, to the upper 20’s by the time the sun starts setting. It’s all because the front is pulling in cold air, while clouds and rain prevent us from getting much sun.

Showers will thin out overnight, but with temps falling to around freezing, what little activity is left has the potential to bring light snow to the mountains, and perhaps a rain/snow mix to the valleys. Accumulation isn’t expected for the tri-cities. Even in the mountains, it will be minimal, if any.

The rest of Easter Sunday will be cool, cloudy, and brisk with wind at times and temperatures struggling to get out of the 40’s. Leftover showers could linger into the afternoon, but they will be few and far between.

Monday will feature a cold start, but sunshine helps us warm back into the mid 50’s by the afternoon. Another big system moving through on Tuesday will lead to a dreary day with cold rain in the valleys, and snow in the higher terrain. Wednesday looks better – dry and in the 50’s! Then showers return for Thursday. There are certainly a few nice days sprinkled in here and there, so be sure to get out and enjoy!