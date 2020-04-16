4/16/20: Chilly & Unsettled Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Thursday! Another chilly and unsettled afternoon is expected for this Thursday, temperatures more typical for the middle of March. We will also see some intermittent snow showers through the afternoon after perhaps some morning sunshine.

Storm system moving directly overhead this morning will continue to move east and we will continue to dry out… Initially we should start with some sunshine, however, with a gusty northwest wind and ample moisture in the atmosphere we will see a return to clouds and even a few scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Futurecast doing a good job in showing this threat, much like yesterday we will see breaks of sunshine through the day, but overall we will average out mostly cloudy and cold!

High pressure will pay a brief visit to the northeast tonight and for the first half of Friday which will lead to partly clear skies tonight and perhaps a start with sunshine for Friday. However, any sunshine will quickly give way to mostly cloudy skies and eventually snow to develop by Friday late afternoon and early evening.

This may initially begin as a mix in the Valley’s, but it should quickly transition to all snow by Friday evening.

Some sunshine for Saturday before clouds move back in on Sunday with a return to a few showers Sunday night. Cooler air once again for next week.