The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

We may not set any more records this afternoon, but temperature will still be crazy warm by April standards – in the upper 70’s for Albany. Interestingly, places like Saratoga and Glens Falls will wind up a little warmer than the Mid-Hudson Valley, where they’ll only get as far as the mid 70’s.

That’s because they’ll see clouds move in faster than the rest of us, and they’ve got a better chance for afternoon/evening showers down towards the south.

Sunday looks a little cloudier throughout the day. We’ve all got a chance to see some passing showers or sprinkles, but it’s far from a washout. Highs peak in the low 70’s.

Better rain chances to kick off the work week – along with the wet weather, temperatures take a tumble. Back to the 50’s for Tuesday and Wednesday! Not to worry, warm weather fans. We’re back in the 60’s Thursday, and in the 70’s Friday.