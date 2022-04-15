The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



How about that taste of summer yesterday? High temperatures soared to the low 80’s for quite a few of us. Albany’s high of 82 was one degree shy of the daily record, and our warmest temperature since August 30th, 2021 – well over 200 days ago! Temperatures like those are more typical of late June than mid April.

Today, we’re going back to Spring. Temperatures fell off quickly behind the showers and storms yesterday afternoon. High pressure moving in from the west caused us to clear out quickly, allowing for more cooling overnight.

After a refreshing start, waking up in the upper 30’s to low 40’s this morning, sunshine and southwest winds will help us warm quickly into the upper 60’s. Not quite as summery, but still very comfortable. Expect slightly cooler temps in the Catskills, Green Mountains (low 60’s), and Adirondacks (upper 50’s).

It will be a bit blustery out this afternoon, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour for some in the hills and mountains.

We’ll cloud up overnight, keeping us a bit more mild as we go into Saturday morning. Lows will range from around 50 in the Mid-Hudson valley to 40’s across the Capital District, Catskills, and western New England. Only the Adirondacks will drop into the 30’s.

After the mild start, clouds and showers will keep temperatures from warming too much during the day Saturday – we expect highs in the low 50’s for Albany and surrounding towns. On and off showers are going to be a factor throughout the day, while the hills and mountains could see periods of wintery mix. Mountaintops could pick up a little snow!

Easter Sunday will be a bit cooler, with highs only in the upper 40’s. Most will be cloudy and, at times, blustery. Flurries or light snow showers could develop in the hills and mountains during the morning.

Monday will feature a very chilly start – in the 20’s! Bright and sunny skies will help us warm to the 50’s during the afternoon, though. More rain (and perhaps mountain snow) is expected for Tuesday.