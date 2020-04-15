4/15/20: Another Cool Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Wednesday! Another cool afternoon is expected for today with some sunshine through the day as well. Temperatures will be running close to 10 degrees below normal!

A weak disturbance is passing to our south and is producing mainly scattered rain and snow showers this morning, this will continue to pull away and bring an end to the showery activity over the next few hours.

I think we will see some sunshine this morning before more moisture aloft moves back in for the afternoon which will limit the sunshine, however, I do believe we will have breaks of sunshine through the afternoon.

There is another weak disturbance out west that will move through the northeast late tonight, mainly after midnight, with another round of rain and snow showers. Most of this activity should be out of here by daybreak tomorrow morning.

We look to remain rather unsettled over the next several days, we may sneak out some sunshine to start Friday, but clouds will be quick to increase through the afternoon and we will be watching another area of rain and snow developing Friday night into Saturday morning. Perhaps some sunshine Saturday afternoon before another round of rain showers moves in Sunday evening into Monday. Temperatures throughout the next 7-10 days appear to remain rather cool for the middle of April.