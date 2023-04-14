The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:

Hope you enjoyed the early taste of summertime warmth! Albany hit 89 degrees for a high, setting a new record in the process – previously, the warmest we had been on an April 14th was only 83. Down in New York City, they were able to climb to 90!

Ahead of an area of low pressure moving up from the Southeast, we will see more clouds filter into the region. We’ll still be warm this weekend, but it will put an end to the record setting heat.

Temperatures will fall a fair amount, but coming off a warm afternoon we only get down to the mid 50’s in the Capital District. Some up north in the Adirondacks may see upper 40’s at daybreak tomorrow.

Tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies overhead, we peak in the upper 70’s. Still about 20 degrees above average! But cooler than today was by a good margin. Most will stay dry, though a few afternoon showers showers are possible, especially south of Albany.

The cooling trend continues Sunday, with clouds, isolated showers & sprinkles, and highs around the 70 degree mark. Monday looks like more widespread rain, with temps in the low 60’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more April-like weather, with mid 50’s. Expect clearing skies later on Wednesday, then gradual warming through the end of the work week.