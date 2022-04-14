The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



If you want to break out the shorts and flip flops today, I won’t stop you! Just do me a favor and make sure you’ve got the umbrella or poncho ready to go for showers and storms that are likely to develop this afternoon.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 70’s by the early afternoon, as warm air is pumped into our region ahead of an approaching storm system. Some south of Albany, in the Mid-Hudson valley, have a chance to briefly hit 80 degrees!

But the temperatures will quickly come crashing down as a line of showers and embedded thunderstorms approaches. Expect the active weather to sweep through the Mohawk Valley, Adirondacks, and Catskills around 2 pm. The Capital District could get in on the action by 3 or 3:30. The storms are likely to develop in the Mid-Hudson valley around 4:30 or 5, before we finally clear out and cool down.

While we don’t expect widespread damaging storms, a few of them could turn strong to severe. Heavy rain could make for dicey driving conditions, and localized pockets of gusty winds could cause trouble. Severe weather is more likely for those highlighted in yellow on the map below – Columbia and Berkshire counties, as well as points south and east.

Clearing skies and shifting winds will bring cooler temps, and we’ll wake up to a refreshing 40 degrees on Friday morning. The afternoon is not quite as warm, but still comfortable and still above average for this time of year. Expect upper 60’s, partly sunny skies, and a bit of a breeze at times. Happy Passover to those who celebrate!

Showers and cooler temps return to kick off the weekend, with highs only in the 50’s on Saturday. Easter Sunday looks cool and cloudy, with a few lingering showers in the high terrain. Monday will feature an especially cold start – down into the upper 20’s! We’ll stay slightly below average in terms of temperature for the rest of the 7-Day forecast period.