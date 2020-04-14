4/14/20: Less wind and some Sunshine today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Tuesday! It was a rainy but mild afternoon on Monday with highs in the low to mid 60’s. However, a cold front pushed through yesterday afternoon and evening and that is ushering in much cooler air for this afternoon but we should see some sunshine and less wind.

Cold front that pushed through yesterday is off the coast now, however, in it’s wake we will see a return to some sunshine this afternoon with much less wind. Now, it may start out a tad breezy this morning but the winds will continue to diminish through the afternoon.

Watching our next system, this will move through tonight, mainly after midnight. Plenty of moisture in the middle of the country, the bulk of which will remain south, however, energy dropping out of the Great Lakes will help to spark a few rain or snow showers overnight tonight.

So for today expect cloudy skies to start, we will see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon, so a much better look to the day today.

We will keep the unsettled pattern through the rest of this week with the chance for showers and snow showers in the higher elevations. Temperatures will slowly rise towards the weekend before more showers make a return to the forecast Sunday night and into the day on Monday.