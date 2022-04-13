The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:



Get ready to enjoy some picture perfect springtime weather! Temperatures will surge from the 40’s this morning all the way to the low 70’s this afternoon for those along and south of I-90. Even the Adirondacks and the North Country will warm comfortably into the mid to upper 60’s.

We expect partly cloudy conditions, with perhaps a bit of a breeze picking up during the afternoon. As the sun is going down, more clouds will gather. After dark, a few showers will develop, with perhaps a rumble of thunder west of the Capital District.

On and off showers will stay in play all day on Thursday. Expect higher humidity, so perhaps a bit of a muggy feel will develop as temperatures warm to the upper 70’s for Albany and surrounding towns.

The combination of warmth, humidity, and an approaching front will likely spawn thunderstorms in the mid to late afternoon. One or two could be on the stronger side, and could potentially lead to strong and damaging winds.

The storm threat will end after the sun goes down Thursday evening. That night, cooler and drier air will move in behind the front, setting up a cooler and crisper start to Friday – lows in the low 40’s for the Capital District, and in the upper 30’s for the higher terrain. Friday afternoon still looks comfortable, but not quite as warm, with highs in the mid 60’s.

Saturday will feature more showers, before we trend cooler for Easter Sunday and the following Monday – overnight low temps may dip back below freezing to kick off the work week!