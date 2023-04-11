Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a day today! Skies did turn mostly cloudy with some filtered sunshine, but temperatures warmed up nicely into the low 70s for many, upper 60s for those outside of the Hudson Valley. It was also a bit breezy with gusts 30-35 mph, that wind will likely stick around through the night into the first half of Wednesday.

We have a very weak cool front dropping southward this evening. This could bring in an isolated shower for some, but most of us look to remain dry overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures in the middle of the country are in the upper 70s and low 80s, this heat is heading to the northeast for Thursday and Friday, when we will likely be reaching record breaking warmth on Friday.

There will likely be more clouds to start the day on Wednesday, but it does look likely that skies should become partly sunny as the day progresses. Expect a bit of a breeze through the early afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph likely. Temperatures will be comparable to today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A warm front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This is when skies become mostly clear and temperatures will be surging to summer-time levels with highs in the low 80s!

Even warmer with mostly sunny skies for Friday with temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s. Enjoy it, because we do turn slightly cooler for the weekend, but more so for next week as we will now transition to a more unsettled weather pattern.

Saturday expect partly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 70s with a slight chance of a shower late in the day or overnight. Better chance at showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder on Sunday mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Showers continue for Monday with highs more seasonable in the upper 50s and low 60s. We look to fall into the mid 50s on Tuesday with more showers likely. Have a great night and enjoy the warmth! -Rob