The latest Storm Tacker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The high pressure that was so firmly in place over top of us the past couple days, keeping us crystal clear, has slid a bit to the southeast. We’re still staying dry today, but with a few more clouds. Temperatures will still run warm, up to the low 70’s this afternoon!

It will be quite blustery at times this afternoon, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. The combination of gusty winds and low humidity means that fire danger is higher than normal and Red Flag Warnings are in effect for much of our area. Avoid outdoor burning and be especially careful disposing of matches and cigarettes.

Tonight, we stay blustery and at least partly cloudy. As a result, we stay mild – lows only to around 50 in Albany, and low 40’s in the mountains up north.

After the mild start, another warm and breezy afternoon is expected for Wednesday afternoon – highs again in the low 70’s.

The last couple days of the work week look even warmer, with highs in the low 80’s and lots of sun. Hitting 83 degrees on Friday would tie the day’s record high.

Showers return by the end of the weekend, with cooler temps by the start of next work week.