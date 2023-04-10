Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

What a day today! Nothing but sunshine, not a whole lot of wind and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. High pressure will slowly be sliding off the coast and will open up the door for even warmer temperatures. This will also allow for a slight increase in cloud cover for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

Tuesday will turn a bit windy and warmer. System passing to our north will bring the slight increase in clouds and the breezy conditions. Slight chance of a shower to the north into the evening and overnight hours as this cold front slowly sinks southward.

Because of the breezy and very dry conditions, a fire weather watch has been issued from the National Weather Service. Combination of low relative humidity, and wind gusts to 40 mph can lead to dangerous conditions and any fire would be able to grow and spread quickly, will want to keep a close eye on any sparks. This could be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning, will need to monitor this.

Warmer air will be on the way behind this weak cold front. Temperatures will be warming into the 70s and low to even mid 80s for the end of the week we will be near record warmth by Friday.

Futurecast showing that there will be a few more clouds out and about on Tuesday. But it will not impact the temperatures for Tuesday afternoon, highs will reach the 60s to low 70s.

Cold front will be sinking southward Tuesday evening and overnight. It will likely remain breezy and cloudy so temperatures will remain on the mild side. However, we can’t rule out a stray shower Tuesday night. We start with clouds on Wednesday, but skies will likely turn partly sunny. Temperatures still mild in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Low to mid 80s expected for the end of the week, near record warmth for Friday. Chance of a shower Saturday, better chance for showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Showers hang on behind a cold front on Monday with temperatures back near 60. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob