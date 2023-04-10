The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure remains in control across the northeast, leading to bright & sunny conditions.

After a cool start to the day, we quickly warm to the mid 60’s in the river valleys. Even the hills and mountains will feel pleasantly mild, with highs in the upper 50’s.

We stay mild tonight with partly cloudy skies. Albany and surrounding towns may not drop below 40’s. Elsewhere, expect mid to upper 30’s.

After the mild start, we soar to right around 70 for an afternoon high. It will be a bit breezy, with gusts up to 25 or 30 miles per hour – but with terms running warm, it’s more of a refreshing feel than a brisk or chilly one.

Wednesday looks similar. Then we go back to back to back with three 80 degree days in a row! Friday looks like the warmest of the bunch, with a little more sun helping bump up temperatures to a forecast high of 83.

A few more clouds are expected Saturday, to be followed by a chance shower or two on Sunday. Even with less sun, temps are still unseasonably warm through the weekend.