The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Enjoy any sun we’ve got this morning… it won’t last for long! Clouds will take over by midday, and some showers could develop in the afternoon.

Not everyone will see precipitation, expecting scattered activity. For most that get in on the action, it would fall as rain with temperatures in the 40’s. Some in the mountains may instead get a dusting of snow. It will also be breezy of times, with gusts pushing 30 miles per hour.

Winds of that magnitudes aren’t a huge deal – but with temperatures running below average for this time of year, it will be a bit of a raw feel. Grab yourself a sweater!

We’ll clear out tonight with winds shifting to come out of the northwest. Those factors will allow for chilly temps, down into the upper 20’s for most by Monday morning.

Not to worry, a ton of sun will help us cruise to a high of right around 60 degrees for Monday afternoon. A great, springtime day! Some clouds will develop in the late afternoon, and could give way to some showers overnight and into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The rest of Tuesday should be dry and mild, with highs in the mid 60’s and a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday looks unsettled again, with a couple passing showers and similar temperatures. Rain chances go up for Thursday, with more widespread showers and perhaps thunderstorms in the afternoon. At least temps will be warm – peaking near 70!