4/10/20: Windy with periods of rain & snow today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Friday morning! It certainly turned out to be a breezy afternoon Thursday in the wake of a cold front. We will keep the gusty winds this afternoon along with scattered rain and snow showers. Wind advisory remains in effect through 6pm tonight from the Mohawk Valley through the Berkshires.

Surface analysis shows our low pressure that moved through yesterday now centered just south of Maine, bringing a full blown snow storm through much of the state. A cold front will drop through today which will keep us unsettled with gusty winds and periods of rain and snow showers through this evening.

This morning most of the snow showers should remain west of the Hudson Valley.

This afternoon we will begin to see some upslope forming through the Berkshires, Southern Vermont and into the Taconics. Much of the afternoon will feature dry weather if you are in the Hudson Valley.

The winds will shift more northwest later this afternoon and early evening and will allow for another push of moisture to move through and this will bring a better chance for rain and snow showers for everyone.

High pressure in the Plains will drop south and east tonight through Saturday and expand, this will supply with a slightly warmer flow of air and a return to some sunshine for Saturday.

Clouds will increase for Easter Sunday but highs should still make it into the low 60’s. Rain chances increase for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60’s to near 70! Behind that we turn windy Monday afternoon through Tuesday and temperatures fall back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Have a great weekend! -Rob