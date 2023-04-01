The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A series of fronts moving through the News10 region today will bring two round of wet weather to kick off the month of April. The first comes this morning, with on and off light rain showers continuing through just before lunchtime.

Midday, we’ll get some dry time. With some sun and gusty winds of of the southwest, temperatures will be able to surge to around 70 for an afternoon high. But that warmth also means the atmosphere is primed for stronger storms as the cold front moves through between 5-9 pm.

This isn’t an off the charts severe weather threat – the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook has our area in a “slight risk” – a 2 out of 5 on their scale. Still, a couple storms could turn strong to severe with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain downpours being the main threats. Small hail is not out of the question, and is more likely south of Albany.

Behind the cold front, temperatures take a tumble. Highs are only in the mid 40’s for Sunday afternoon. With more blustery conditions, it’ll be a very brisk feel out there.

The work week looks milder for the most part, with highs near 60, clouds, and a few shower chances.