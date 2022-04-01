The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Showers from earlier in the day are in the process of tapering off. A few light snow showers could linger in the Adirondacks until around midnight, but don’t expect them to amount to much.

Skies clear and temps fall as we cruise into the first part of the weekend. We will wake up to the upper 20’s on Saturday morning. It could also be a bit breezy, so pack the shades and dress warm on your way out the door!

Not to worry, sunshine from start to finish will help temps warm into the low 50’s by the time its all said and done. A perfect Springtime day!

Sunday is… a bit of a different story. An approaching system may bring a rain snow mix early in the morning, before temperatures in the valleys rise into the 40’s during the afternoon. That would mean a change to rain for most, though the mountains may stay on the snowy side of things further into the day.

Behind that messy system, more spectacular, seasonable weather is on tap for Monday and Tuesday. Expect mild morning lows (mid 30’s) and very comfortable afternoon highs (low to mid 50’s). Both days will be dry with ample sunshine.

The April Showers return for the back end of the work week, though temperatures stay mild. Keep the umbrellas handy!